BJD expels two MLAs including Sambad editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

September 21, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister and president of Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik on Thursday (September 21) expelled two MLAs including Khandapada legislator Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from the party.

The statement issued by the BJD president says the Khandapada MLA was expelled following registration of case against him by Economic Offence Wing, Odisha under Section 506, 467 and 420 of IPC.

“Further many ex-employees of Sambad newspaper (edited by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik) have made similar allegations with EOW Odisha. It is a serious case of organized bank fraud involving loan worth crores of rupees taken in the name of more than 300 employees of Sambad by using fraudulent means and forged documents,” the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, expelled MLA of Remuna in Balasore district, was accused of misappropriating government subsidy, meant for farmers, of more than ₹3 crores during the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20. This matter is being inquired into by the State Vigilance on the orders of the Lokayukta.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik’s expulsion was expected as his relationship with BJD had soured after his editorials questioned touring of different districts by V.K. Pandian, private secretary to Odisha CM, by helicopters and addressing of public meetings which were allegedly of political nature.

His sharp editorials triggered massive row in political circle and general public. People started to discuss as to how authority of Odisha CM was demeaned due to district tours by an IAS officer. The Sambad editor also wrote that Sachiba bada na Rajaneta bada (who is more important — secretary or political leadership). BJD leaders found the editorials offensive as his attacks were directed against Mr. Pandian, who is most trusted bureaucrat of Odisha CM.

BJD leaders accused Soumya Ranjan Patnaik of getting down to blackmail BJD leadership as he was not made Minister. The allegation was dismissed by the Sambad editor. On the other hand, the Sambad newspaper and Kanaka TV, sister concern of the former, alleged that out of vengeance, the State government had stopped releasing advertisements for Sambad group’s media outlets.

An EOW press release says investigation revealed that a huge, well and meticulously planned scam was hatched by Sambad group to get loan amounts sanctioned in crores of rupees using fraudulent method of cheating, forgery and coercion.

“More than 350 employees of Sambad have taken loan from Odisha Gramya Bank, IRC Village branch alone over the last few years,” said EOW.

Though loans taken by Sambad employees purportedly at behest of Sambad group was old incidents, the cases were activated following soured relationship between Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and BJD leadership.

Journalists and activists criticised the timing of investigation launched against Sambad editor. “The State government is hounding leading newspaper editor as he chose not to toe government line,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.