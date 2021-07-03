BJD, BJP spar over farmers’ issues

BHUBANESWAR

Both parties prepare for the panchayat elections in 2022

Farmers’ issues took the centrestage with the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party getting ready to face the panchayat elections scheduled in 2022.

While releasing COVID-19 assistance of ₹386 crore for landless farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his government would continue to help landless farmers till recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee were not implemented.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, landless farmers have been provided ₹1,000 in addition to their usual assistance under the Kalia scheme. This will benefit 18 lakh families.

‘Nucleus of economy’

Terming the agricultural labourers as the nucleus of the economy, Mr. Patnaik said his government recognised their sacrifice. “We have continued our fight for the protection of the rights of the landless farmers. I have always demanded implementation of recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee. Till these are not implemented, the party will support them,” he said.

The State BJP criticised the government saying despite repeated demands by the party, full list of Kalia beneficiaries was not made public. “When and how did the State government identify 18 lakh landless farmers? There has been no basis of the identification of the landless farmers. The government released huge funds to please the BJD cadres,” alleged BJP spokesperson Golaka Mohapatra.