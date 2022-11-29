BJD, BJP resort to man-to-man marking to win Padmapur bypoll in Odisha

November 29, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

PAIKMAL (ODISHA):

In 10 years of her marriage, Subarna Suna, 35, in Bartunda gram panchayat of this migration prone block has hardly seen her husband Rajamohan returning home unscheduled in middle of seasonal engagement in brick kiln away in other States. But, this time she hopes to see him in the first week of December.

In the region where there was instance of palms of migrant workers being severed for refusing to migrate after taking wage advances, Satrughna Tandi and his wife of Katangpali village under Mithapalli Gram panchayat have delayed their annual migration to a brick kiln in Telangana by a fortnight. “This time, Saradar has allowed us to stay till December 5 for casting our votes,” said the Tandi couple.

The unusual goodies are showered on the marginalised population as every vote of over 2.5 lakh electors’ counts in the Padmapur bypoll which will set the tone of the political battle for the State and General Election 2024 in Odisha.

With seven days left for all important byelection here, political parties chiefly Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal are carrying out man-to-man marking of votes in Padmapur assembly constituency which shares border with Chhattisgarh.

The byelection was necessitated following death of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, former MLA of Padmapur. Barsha Singh Bariha, elder daughter of departed leader, has been fielded by BJD in the poll, primarily to garner sympathy votes. The BJP has fielded Pradip Purohit, a farmer leader and former MLA, as its candidate. The bypoll appears to be a straight fight between BJP and BJD candidates although Congress candidate Satyabhushan Sahu, a veteran Congress leader, is trying his best to corner large chunk of votes using his experience.

BJD’s first bypoll defeat in a decade

The bypoll gained huge traction especially after ‘demoralised’ BJP went on to win Dhamnagar bypoll earlier this month. While BJP lost all bypolls held after 2019 election, Dhamnagar defeat had also marked first bypoll loss for BJD in more than a decade.

Odisha which is never known to vote on caste line is witnessing a deviation with massive caste mobilisation in the bypoll.

At the foothill of Gandhamardan, considered abode of presiding deity Lord Nrusinghanath here, about 2,000 people belonging to Gond Tribe gathered under the banner of ruling BJD to discuss future of community’s future.

“Total number of Gond voters in three blocks – Padmapur, Paikmal and Jharbandh – 20,000 to 22,000. Our votes would be crucial in deciding poll outcome. We have been promised to be financed for building temple for our deities near Nrusinghnath Temple,” said Basant Dharua, who is President of Gond Samaj in Padmapur Sub-Division.

Prior to candidate selection, a section of Binjhal tribe, which departed Bijay Singh Bariha belonged to, had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to nominate a member of Bariha family for fighting bypoll. Barsha Singh Bariha, who is married to son of BJP leader in Puri district, returned home to fill the shoe of her departed father.

Similarly, a delegation of Kulta Samaj, a farmer community, in Bargarh district had met Mr. Patnaik in Bhubaneswar and urged him to provide one acre of land and financial assistance for building a Dharmasala (a low-cost boarding facility for pilgrims) at Puri. Kultas, who also has significant vote shares in Padmapur assembly constituency. Meher Samaj, another community, from Bargarh district too met Odisha CM. It is stated to be mobilization by BJD to bring all communities to back its candidate.

Home Singh Majhi, a leader of Gond community and BJP leader, has been in touch with his tribe. “Members of Gond tribe have been cautioned not to divide the community on political line. It is all BJD’s propaganda to influence the bypoll,” said Mr. Majhi. Tribals constitute over 35% of Padmapur voters.

On the other hand, migrant workers, who would move out before election December 5 – polling day, would be seen as ‘traitor’ and it might cost them exclusion from different welfare schemes. The labour contractors are under tremendous pressure to keep a tab on migrant workers whose number is close to 40,000 in 2.5 lakh voters.

As the political climate is heating up, income tax officials on Monday conducted raids on the premises of businessmen having close association with BJD leaders. In what was seen as counter action, Goods and Services Tax officials went after business houses with BJP links. For raids of IT department, CRPF jawans were deployed while local police was kept out of the loop. Both BJP and BJD hope to carry the momentum into 2024 elections by winning the election.

