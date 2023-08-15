HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with Nuh violence

A spokesperson of Nuh Police said Bittu Bajrangi was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

August 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Heavy police deployment on the Gurugram-Nuh border. File

Heavy police deployment on the Gurugram-Nuh border. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ittu Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31, police said.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, they said.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police said Bittu Bajrangi was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31.

During the violence that ensued, Bajrangi and his associates were waving their weapons in the air and ASP Kundu confiscated the weapons, but they snatched them from a police vehicle, the official said, adding they also allegedly threatened the police.

Earlier, Bajrangi was accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

Related Topics

Haryana / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.