Biswa Bhusan Harichandan sworn in as Chhattisgarh governor

February 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Raipur

Hailing from Odisha, Harichandan had been elected as MLA five times in that state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel greets Biswabhusan Harichandan after he was sworn-in as the 9th Governor of Chhattisgarh, at a ceremony in Raipur, on Feb. 23, 2023.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took oath as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh at a function in the Raj Bhawan in capital Raipur on Thursday.

Mr. Harichandan, 89, served as the governor of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh before being appointed as the governor of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami administered the oath of office and secrecy to Harichandan.

He has succeeded Anusuiya Uikey, who was recently appointed the governor of Manipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel, state ministers and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Hailing from Odisha, Harichandan had been elected as MLA five times in that state and served as a minister there for four times.

He was the founder president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha in 1980 and was elected as the state party's chief for another three terms.

He was also the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Odisha Assembly for 13 years from 1996 to 2009.

