Bird flu | Culling of poultry birds begins in Haryana's Panchkula

A drive to cull over 1.60 lakh poultry birds at five poultry farms commenced in Haryana's Panchkula district on Saturday, officials said.
The move comes after samples of some birds in two poultry farms at Kheri and Ganauli villages in Panchkula tested positive for the H5N8 strain of avian flu on Friday.
"The process (to cull birds) started today by the State's Animal Husbandry Department," Panchkula Deputy Commissioner M K Ahuja said.
He said it will take around two to three days to complete the drive.
The Deputy Commissioner further informed that a team of National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal would visit Panchkula next week.
On Friday, Haryana Animal Husbandry Minister J P Dalal had said that 1,66,128 birds of five poultry farms would be culled and buried as per the guidelines of the Union government.
The State government had constituted 59 teams for the drive.
The owners of the poultry farms would be given a compensation of ₹90 per bird.
The State government has already declared the area within 1 km radius of the two poultry farms as an 'infected zone' and the area from 1 km to 10 km as 'surveillance zone'.
Around four lakh birds had died in poultry farms in Panchkula in the past month.
Panchkula's Barwala-Raipur Rani area is one of the largest poultry belts in the country with 70-80 lakh birds in more than 100 farms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath