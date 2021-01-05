Other States

Bird flu confirmed in dead birds in Kangra

Migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district have tested positive for bird flu, according to officials. Around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese, have been found dead in the lake sanctuary so far.

Himachal Pradesh is the fourth State to report cases of the dreaded avian influenza in recent days after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Archana Sharma said the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly detected avian influenza in the samples of dead birds. She added her department was awaiting confirmation by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

Rajasthan cases

Over 170 new bird deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said. According to the Animal Husbandry department, over 425 deaths of crows, herons and other birds have been reported.

