Bird flu confirmed in dead birds in Kangra

Migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district have tested positive for bird flu, according to officials. Around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese, have been found dead in the lake sanctuary so far.
Himachal Pradesh is the fourth State to report cases of the dreaded avian influenza in recent days after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.
State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Archana Sharma said the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly detected avian influenza in the samples of dead birds. She added her department was awaiting confirmation by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.
Rajasthan cases
Over 170 new bird deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said. According to the Animal Husbandry department, over 425 deaths of crows, herons and other birds have been reported.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath