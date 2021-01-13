Bird deaths reported from U.P.’s Jalaun district

Jalaun

Five birds, mostly crows, were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, amid cases of avian influenza in the State, officials said on January 13.

Though samples have been sent for testing, it seems that the birds died due to cold, they said.

The deaths were reported from Bamhori and Islamabad localities of Kadaura village over two days, veterinary officer Dr. Vipin Sachan said, adding that officials have been asked to stay alert.

“In the Bamhori and Islamabad localities of Kadaura hamlet, two crows and a bird were found dead on Tuesday, while on Monday death of two more crows was reported,” he said.

“Postmortem was conducted and prima facie, symptoms of bird flu were not found. Even then, samples have been sent for testing,” Sachan said.

Two teams consisting of six members each have been deployed to examine poultry birds, he said.

The veterinary officer urged people to report bird deaths or cases of sick birds immediately.