Birbhum violence | Bengal submits report to Calcutta High Court 

Division Bench reserves order on probe by CBI into the matter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee interacts with the family members of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, after his death, at his residence, in Birbhum, on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Division Bench reserves order on probe by CBI into the matter.

The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a preliminary report on the Birbhum violence in the Calcutta High Court.

The court reserved its order on whether to have a CBI probe into the violence that claimed eight lives, following the murder of a Trinamool leader on Tuesday.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by Opposition parties and the kin of those burnt to death. So far, 22 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a deputy pradhan at Bogtui village and the subsequent violence.

The government, meanwhile, sent Shayan Ahmed, SDPO Rampurhat, on compulsory waiting. This was after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village and pulled up the officer.

Advocate General S.N. Mookherjee informed the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj that the government had taken a number of steps, including the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the violence. On Wednesday, it issued a number of directions that included the immediate installation of CCTV cameras in the village and protection of the witnesses.

NHRC notice

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police over the violence.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, it sought detailed reports within four weeks, including the status of FIRs in the matter and steps taken for the safety of villagers.