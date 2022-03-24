Birbhum violence | Bengal submits preliminary report before Calcutta High Court 

Division Bench reserves order on probe by CBI into the matter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee interacts with the family members of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, after his death, at his residence, in Birbhum, on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Division Bench reserves order on probe by CBI into the matter.

The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a preliminary report on the Birbhum violence before the Calcutta High Court along with a case diary of the matter. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj reserved their order on a probe by the CBI into the matter.

The government, meanwhile, sent Shayan Ahmed, SDPO Rampurhat, on compulsory waiting. This was after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the violence-affected Baktui village and pulled up the officer.

Advocate General S.N. Mookherjee informed the court that the government had taken a number of steps, including the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

Court directives

The court has taken sou motu cognizance of the violence that claimed eight lives, mostly women and children, following the murder of Trinamool Congress deputy pradhan. On Wednesday, it issued a number of directions that included the immediate installation of CCTV cameras in the village and protection of the witnesses.

CCTV cameras were installed at the village and officers of the SIT, including ADG , CID Gyanwant Singh, and Meeraj Khalid, DIG CID ( Operations) visited the scene of the crime during the day. So far, 22 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and subsequent violence.

The demand for a CBI probe has been raised by Opposition political parties and the family members of those burned to death.