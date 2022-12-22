Biogas plant models developed in Rajasthan for guidance to rural population

December 22, 2022 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - JAIPUR

The models of biogas plants are being developed for different regions in Rajasthan for providing guidance to the rural population, to meet its energy needs, through renewable and environment-friendly sources. The initiative forms part of the rural component of “Swachh Bharat Mission”.

The village panchayats would participate in the formulation of the district plans for a scheme called “Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources (GOBAR)-Dhan” under the “Swachh Bharat Mission”, Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development), said in Jaipur on Wednesday. The village groups of Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad will operate and maintain the biogas plant models.

Mr. Kumar said at a meeting of the “Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural)“ executive council here that the villagers would be motivated in their field visits to observe the models and encouraged to adopt the system for turning the agricultural waste and sewage, into sustainable energy and fertilisers. The cattle rearers will also be connected with the initiative to make it viable.

While the “GOBAR-Dhan Yojana” has been launched by the Centre to promote cleanliness and create new rural livelihood opportunities, the State government has built community sanitation complexes in the villages. The executive council will ensure the regular monitoring of these complexes to utilise them for maintaining cleanliness.

