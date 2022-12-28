Binay Tamang quits Trinamool; triggers new alignments in Darjeeling

December 28, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kolkata

Binay Tamang, a prominent leader of Darjeeling hills, on Wednesday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, signaling a new alignment in the hill politics. Mr. Tamang’s resignation comes on the day when Bhartiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and the Trinamool Congress wrested the Darjeeling Municipality from the Hamro Party.

A relatively new political party in Darjeeling, the Hamro Party had won the Darjeeling Municipality in February this year, securing 18 of the 31 seats. However, in November six councillors of Ajay Edwards-led Hamro Party joined the BGPM and Trinamool combine. On Wednesday, a no-confidence motion was moved by the councillors of the BGPM and none of the councilors of Hamro Party and independents supported by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) turned out. The BGPM led by Anit Thapa is perceived close to the ruling Trinamool Congress and had won the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls held in June this year.

The resignation of Mr. Tamang also comes at a time when the BGPM and the Trinamool have developed a comfortable political understanding. Mr. Tamang was one of the key leaders who brokered peace during the 107-day violent agitation in Darjeeling hills in 2017. Mr. Tamang then broke away with GJM founder Bimal Gurung and started discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2017. He was appointed the administrator of the GTA by the Trinamool Congress government. Interestingly, Mr. Tamang had formally joined the Trinamool Congress almost a year ago in December 2021.

Alleges corruption

Speaking about his decision, Mr. Tamang blamed the “undemocratic activities in Darjeeling hills” and alleged rampant corruption. He said he would continue to serve the Gorkhas in future. Earlier this month, Mr. Tamang was also seen at a seminar organised by GJM president Mr. Gurung in Delhi on the creation of Gorkhaland. Hamro Party chief Mr. Edwards was also present at the seminar. The development in the hills on Wednesday indicates the coming together of former allies, Mr. Tamang and Mr. Gurung and also Mr. Edwards.

The politics in the hills has centered on the demand of creation of a separate State of Gorkhaland for the past several decades. The Trinamool Congress has been opposed to the idea of Gorkhaland, which entails carving out a State from the Gorkha-dominated areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong district.

