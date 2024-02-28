GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bill Gates arrives in Bhubaneswar, to attend several programmes

Since 2017, Odisha government’s Department of Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making.

February 28, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Bill Gates

Bill Gates | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in the Odisha capital on the night of February 27, and is scheduled to attend several programmes, including one with focus on use of artificial intelligence for farmers.

Besides meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mr. Gates will attend other functions related to the ‘Jaga Mission’ (scheme for development of slums), the ‘Mukta’ scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor) and ‘Mission Shakti’, officials said.

Since 2017, Odisha government’s Department of Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making, they said.

