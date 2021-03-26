Bill against ‘love jihad’ likely in Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly building at Gandhinagar. File Photo.

AHMEDABAD:

26 March 2021 22:58 IST

The Gujarat Government is likely to introduce a Bill seeking to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage in the State Assembly next week. The Bill will have provision for 3-10 years in jail and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh for a marriage in which forcible or fraudulent religious conversion has taken place.

The Bill amends a 2003 Act, and seeks to curb the “emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion” as per its “statement of object.” A copy of the amendment Bill was made available on Friday in the State Assembly.

Similar laws have been enacted in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Gujarat amendment Bill says it is necessary to prohibit “forcible conversion by marriage or by getting a person married or by aiding a person to get married”, and hence the amendment is being carried out in the law.

The Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, deals with religious conversion “through allurement, force or by misrepresentation or by any other fraudulent means”.

“However, there are episodes of religious conversion promising better lifestyle, divine blessings and impersonation. There is an emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion,” the Bill says.

The amendment also defines “allurement” as promising “better lifestyle, divine blessings, or otherwise”.

“Forcible conversion by marriage or by getting a person married” shall invite imprisonment of 3-5 years and up to ₹2 lakh fine.

If the victim is a minor, a woman, a Dalit or tribal, then the offenders may be punished with a jail term of 4-7 years and a fine of not less than ₹3 lakh.

If any organisation is found to be violating the law, the person in-charge can be sentenced to between three to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh can be imposed.

Marriages solemnised for the purpose of such conversion will be declared void and the burden of proof shall lie on the accused.

Parents, siblings or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption to the victim can lodge a complaint, and the offences shall be non-bailable.