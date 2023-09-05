HamberMenu
Bikru Massacre: U.P. court sentences 23 members of Vikas Dubey’s gang to decade-long imprisonment

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, while attempting to escape police custody

September 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
RAF personnel stand guard at Bikru village during investigation in connection with gangster Vikas Dubey case, who was killed in an encounter.

RAF personnel stand guard at Bikru village during investigation in connection with gangster Vikas Dubey case, who was killed in an encounter. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special Gangster Act court in Kanpur Dehat on Tuesday sentenced 23 people to 10 years’ imprisonment in relation with the 2020 massacre of eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DS) Devendra Mishra, in the attack led by Vikas Dubey, a gangster, who later was killed in an police encounter. Additional District Judge-V, who pronounced the judgment, acquitted seven other accused.

“After hearing of 30 accused persons in the Bikru case, the court in Mati in Kanpur Dehat district today on September 5, 2023 gave its final judgement in which out of 30 accused persons, 23 accused persons were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on each of them,” the statement issued by Prashant Kumar the Special Director-General (Law and Order) read.

On July 3, 2020, DSP Devendra Mishra and seven other U.P. police personnel were killed in an ambush launched by the Dubey gang in the Bikru village in Kanpur when they were on their way to arrest gangster Dubey. Following these events, Dubey was himself killed in an encounter after he tried to escape from a U.P. police vehicle on July 10.

