Bikru accused arrested, 4 crude bombs recovered

An accused who allegedly hurled two crude bombs at the police team in Bikru village in July when eight policemen were killed was arrested from Chitrakoot, police said.

Identified as Balgovind Dubey, he carried a reward of ₹50,000, said the Kanpur police.

The Special Task Force that arrested him recovered four crude bombs hidden by him after the Bikru incident, police said.

The police recovered a bag which contained the bombs, wet and scattered due to rainfall, from the bushes of a Babool tree near Shivli road in Kanpur, said police.

After his arrest from Karvi area in Chitrakoot, Balgovind Dubey allegedly told police that on the night of July 2, Vikas Dubey summoned him to his house through Prabhat Mishra, following which he was given some crude bombs.

Police claimed that Vikas Dubey told Balgovind that police were coming to arrest them and that they should not let them escape alive. Police said Balgovind told them that he hurled two bombs at the police party and after the incident, all the accused fled in different directions on the instructions of Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey and Prabhat Mishra were gunned down by police in separate incidents in days after the incident.