Biker falls into 200-metre-deep gorge in Rudraprayag; rescued by SDRF

June 20, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Rudraprayag

Officials said that as soon as they got to know about the person on a bike falling into a gorge in the area, they sprung into action, launched an operation, and rescued him

ANI

A still from the video which shows the SDRF team rescuing the injured biker. Twitter@uksdrf

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued a biker from a 200-metre-deep gorge near Narkota in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on June 20. The person was rescued, on June 19 Monday midnight, they said.

Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the person on a bike falling into a gorge in the area, they sprung into action, launched an operation, and rescued him. According to the SDRF's Twitter, the person was sent to a hospital via ambulance for immediate medical attention.

The SDRF also conducted another rescue operation on June 18 where a bus carrying 40-45 people heading to Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib overturned near Dhon. The Rescue operation was conducted by the SDRF and other units, and the people were rescued. However, 25 persons were injured and were taken to the hospital.

