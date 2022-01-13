5 dead as Bikaner-Guwahati train derails

Kolkata

13 January 2022 18:25 IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says 12 coaches went off the track near Maynaguri in north Bengal.

Several compartments of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed on Thursday evening between New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations in north Bengal. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. soon after the train left the New Domohani railway station.

District Magistrate of Jalpiaguri Maumita Godala said at least five persons had died and many were injured. Forty five injured passengers have been rescued and admitted to the State-run health facilities at Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri. The railway authorities fear that the number of casualties may rise.

Rescue underway

Divisional Railway Manager, Alipurduar, Dilip Kumar Singh said preliminary reports suggested several coaches derailed and one had overturned. One particular coach was seen partially on top of another. A spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway said relief trains have been rushed to the site. The spokesperson said the Railways have announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the severely injured.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said senior officers of the State government are supervising the rescue and relief operations. “Those injured will receive medical attention as early as possible. Situation being closely monitored from the State HQs,” she said on social media. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 12 coaches had derailed near Maynaguri. He said rescue teams with gas cutters have reached the site of accident.

The Minister is likely to visit the site of the accident. A high-level inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety has been ordered. Railway officials said the passenger train was not going at a high speed and the passenger load was also not high because of the COVID-19 situation. The accident occurred at a remote location and rescue operations were initially hampered due of lack of proper lighting.