Bikaner-Guwahati Exp train derails in Begal, casualties feared

Kolkata

13 January 2022 18:25 IST

A number of coaches are lying sideways down the elevated tracks.

Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and casualties are feared, Railway sources said.

TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.