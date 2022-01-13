Other StatesKolkata 13 January 2022 18:25 IST
Bikaner-Guwahati Exp train derails in Begal, casualties feared

A number of coaches are lying sideways down the elevated tracks.
Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and casualties are feared, Railway sources said.
TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.
Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.
Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.
