Other States

Bikaner-Guwahati Exp train derails in Begal, casualties feared

A relief train has been rushed to the spot. Image for representation.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and casualties are feared, Railway sources said.

TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 6:26:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bikaner-guwahati-exp-train-derails-in-begal-casualties-feared/article38266739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY