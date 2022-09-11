Bihar’s Nawada policemen locked-up inside police station for non-performance

Nawada SP calls it a fake news, while Bihar Police Association has demanded a judicial probe

Nawada SP calls it a fake news, while Bihar Police Association has demanded a judicial probe

A video of Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nawada district, Bihar, Gaurav Mangla, allegedly keeping five policemen inside lock-up at a police station over their non-performance went viral on social media platforms. Following this, the Bihar Police Association on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

It is said that when the SP visited Nawada police station for inspection at night on September 8, he reportedly got angry over non-performance of five policemen posted at the police station. The SP inspected the station diary and was said to be thoroughly dissatisfied with the performance of two Sub-Inspectors and three Assistant Sub-Inspectors. He reportedly got furious and ordered to put the police officials inside the lock-up at the police station from where they were released after two hours around midnight.

The officials who were put inside the lock-up were Shatrughan Paswan, Ramrekha Singh, Santosh Paswan, Sanjay Singh and Rameshwar Oraon. In the viral video, the police officials inside the lock-up are seen chatting among themselves while one of them, relieving himself in a separate enclosure of the lock-up.

However, when the video of the policemen inside the lock-up went viral on social media, Mr. Mangla said nothing of that sort has happened and it was a “fake news”. In-charge of the Nawada town police station Vijay Kumar Singh too agreed with the SP. Senior police officials at the police headquarters in Patna too refused to make any comment on the incident on one pretext or another.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police Association demanded judicial probe into the incident. “Attempts are being made to put pressure on aggrieved police officials to hush up the issue and tamper with CCTV footage at local level. The video of the incident was shared among policemen on our WhatsApp group and it is first-of-its-kind incident in the State. The incident smacks of colonial period. We demand a judicial probe and a thorough investigation into the issue on the basis of the CCTV footage which has gone viral on social media”, said Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, president of the association in a release to media.