  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Bihar Assembly bypoll: BJP leading in Kurhani

BJP's Kedar Gupta was ahead with a margin of 941 over his nearest JD(U) rival Manoj Singh Kushwaha.

December 08, 2022 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Patna

PTI
The by-poll to Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Representional image.

The by-poll to Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Representional image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the by-election to Kurhani Assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar after the fourth round of counting on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

According to information shared by CEO officials, the BJP's Kedar Gupta was ahead with a margin of 941 over his nearest JD(U) rival Manoj Singh Kushwaha.

While Mr. Gupta secured 15,493 votes, Mr. Kushwaha got 14,552 after the fourth round of counting.

Altogether 13 candidates, five of them Independents, are in the fray though the contest is being seen, primarily, as between Mr. Gupta and Mr. Kushwaha. Both are former MLAs.

The by-poll was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

Mr. Gupta had lost to Sahani by less than 700 votes in the 2020 assembly polls which BJP and JD(U) had fought in alliance. Now, the JD(U) is a part of Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

Nearly 58 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Monday in the by-poll to Kurhani where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP have locked horns for the first time since their break-up four months ago.

Related Topics

election / regional elections / Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.