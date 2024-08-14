Bihar temple stampede: Police arrest flower vendor, security tightened

A day after Monday’s stampede at a temple in central Bihar’s Makhdumpur block in Jehanabad district, in which seven persons died and 16 others were injured, the district police on Tuesday arrested the flower vendor who allegedly clashed with a group of devotees, leading to the stampede. The district administration additionally deployed 100 more security personnel along the route to the temple and within the complex.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the stampede happened following a clash between flower vendors and a group of devotees. This is the first arrest made in connection with the incident, but police are also on the hunt for two-three other flower vendors, who are absconding,” Jehanabad District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said. “The entire area of the temple premises has now been made vendor-free zone for the convenience of devotees,” she told local media persons.

“A temporary medical camp with all necessary infrastructure has also been set up near Makhdumpur, in case of any further untoward incident,” Ms. Pandey said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video emerged on social media showing the chaos at the time of the stampede. It showed a large gathering at the temple, devotees struggling to navigate the crowded, narrow lane leading to the sanctum sanctorum, and screaming and running in panic get out.

District police officials said the flower vendor was arrested after “analysing CCTV footage, the viral video on social media, and statements of those present in the temple at the time of the incident”.

The incident occurred as a large crowd of devotees had assembled at the temple to offer worship to Lord Shiva on the fourth Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Some locals have blamed the district administration for inadequate security arrangements to manage the crowd of devotees. The district administration, however, denied any laxity in its arrangements at the temple.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of each deceased person. The Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his condolences.