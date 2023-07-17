Bihar Sunni Wakf Board opposes Uniform Civil Code

July 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Patna

Sunni Wakf Board of Bihar has opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that its implementation will hurt the religious sentiment of people of different religions. The Board also said that the Narendra Modi government wanted to implement it forcefully which was “not a welcome decision”.

Several Muslims groups are opposing the UCC saying that it is against religious freedom ever since the Prime Minister called for it in a public meeting in Bhopal. A delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday in connection with the UCC. After the meeting, Mr. Kumar categorically said that the UCC would not be enforced in Bihar.

“No government has ever supported the UCC, be it the Congress or even at the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who was not in favour of implementing it. India is a secular country where people of all beliefs like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists have freedom of religion. People should be allowed to worship according to their religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is forcefully enforcing it, which is completely wrong, ” Mohammad Irshadullah, Bihar Sunni Wakf Board Chairman, told The Hindu.

A group of one dozen tribal organisations in neighbouring Jharkhand — Advasi Samanvay Samiti — earlier this month sent a memorandum to the Governor asking to use his office’s special power under Fifth Schedule to exempt tribes from any form of the UCC. Tribal groups believe that they have their own rituals, customs and laws and it would be threatened if the UCC was implemented.

Mr. Irshaddulla further said, “Muslims are being targeted through UCC and the government must take the advice and suggestion of all the religious gurus before making any final decision. The Law Commission of India must give a serious thought over the issue. We do not need any kind of revolution which can result in troubling every Indians. It is my humble request to the Prime Minister of India and Union Home Minister of India not to impose it forcefully.”

During Sunday’s meeting, Mr. Kumar gave the assurance to the AIMPLB delegation that the UCC would never be implemented in Bihar. The delegation urged Mr. Kumar to take steps so that the UCC could not be implemented and the rights of Muslims should not be affected.

Mr. Kumar in the response said that he had already written a letter to the Centre in 2017 urging that the UCC should not be implemented. He ensured the delegation that right of minorities would be protected. Hazrat Maulana Obaidullah Asadi, Hajis Jamia Arabia Hathaura, Banda (U.P.) and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Hazrat Maulana Atiqur Rahman Bastavi were part of the delegation.

On other hand, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi stressed that the UCC would be implemented in the entire country and some people should not be confused. When the laws of marriage and divorce changed in Muslim countries, why not in India, he asked.

“Nitish Kumar should say that when the law on polygamy, triple talaq and alimony can be reformed in many Muslim countries, including Pakistan, then why should it not be done in India? Whenever the UCC comes into force, it will be applicable to the entire country following the Constitution and the direction of the Supreme Court. Whenever it happens, Chief Ministers like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop its implementation in the States,” Mr. Modi said.