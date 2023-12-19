GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre clinches award

The LDC Excellence Award, instituted to recognise the crucial role of LDCs in the power sector, encourages healthy competition, promotes excellence and good governance.

December 19, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari

Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre (BSLDC) has clinched the prestigious ‘LDC Excellence Award’ in a national competition.

The award was instituted in 2020 by Grid India and Load Dispatcher Forum. This recognition further reinforces Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited’s (BSPHCL) innovative endeavours in the pursuit of excellence and better power management.

Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Grid India, S.R. Narsimhan, Director, India Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi- Ranjan Banerjee and Member, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), AK Rajput, jointly gave away the ‘LDC Excellence Award’ to Managing Director (MD), North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, Dr. Aditya Prakash, IAS, at the third LDC Excellence Award 2023 ceremony held at IIT Delhi on Monday.

The BSLDC was given an award in the ‘Medium Load Dispatch Centre’ category, while Maharashtra SLDC (State Load Dispatch Centre) bagged the ‘Best Large State Load Dispatch Centre’ and Meghalaya got ‘Best Emerging State Load Dispatch Centre’ citation.

The LDC Excellence Award, instituted to recognise the crucial role of LDCs in the power centre, encourages healthy competition, promotes excellence and good governance.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director, BSPHCL, Sanjeev Hans, IAS, while congratulating the team said the BSPHCL is adopting new-age and state-of-the-art technologies that provide an edge in the effort to ensure quality power supply. “This award further gives a leg up to our initiatives to modernise the power supply system,” he said.

He also spoke of adoption of the Automatic Balancing Mechanism. This is an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based system that regulates the State’s power availability and demand.

Bihar SLDC is amongst the first SLDCs to establish a state-of-the-art, Next-Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre.

“Bihar has deployed more than 4,100 ABT (Availability Based Tariff) meters integrated with SAMAST (Scheduling Accounting Metering and Settlement of Transaction) system that enables precise energy accounting for better power management,” said Arun Kumar Choudhary, Chief Engineer, System Operations.

The citation recognises Bihar’s focus on institutional capacity building through regular training, field visits, and knowledge sharing sessions for its officials. These activities have improved the quality of services rendered by the SLDC to its stakeholders.

Mr. Choudhary said, “The Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) is a firewall against cyber-attacks on our system. Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) is working to secure ISO 27000:2013 to further consolidate cyber security.”

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.