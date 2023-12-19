Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre clinches award

December 19, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - Ranchi

Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre (BSLDC) has clinched the prestigious ‘LDC Excellence Award’ in a national competition.

The award was instituted in 2020 by Grid India and Load Dispatcher Forum. This recognition further reinforces Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited’s (BSPHCL) innovative endeavours in the pursuit of excellence and better power management.

Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Grid India, S.R. Narsimhan, Director, India Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi- Ranjan Banerjee and Member, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), AK Rajput, jointly gave away the ‘LDC Excellence Award’ to Managing Director (MD), North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, Dr. Aditya Prakash, IAS, at the third LDC Excellence Award 2023 ceremony held at IIT Delhi on Monday.

The BSLDC was given an award in the ‘Medium Load Dispatch Centre’ category, while Maharashtra SLDC (State Load Dispatch Centre) bagged the ‘Best Large State Load Dispatch Centre’ and Meghalaya got ‘Best Emerging State Load Dispatch Centre’ citation.

The LDC Excellence Award, instituted to recognise the crucial role of LDCs in the power centre, encourages healthy competition, promotes excellence and good governance.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director, BSPHCL, Sanjeev Hans, IAS, while congratulating the team said the BSPHCL is adopting new-age and state-of-the-art technologies that provide an edge in the effort to ensure quality power supply. “This award further gives a leg up to our initiatives to modernise the power supply system,” he said.

He also spoke of adoption of the Automatic Balancing Mechanism. This is an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based system that regulates the State’s power availability and demand.

Bihar SLDC is amongst the first SLDCs to establish a state-of-the-art, Next-Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre.

“Bihar has deployed more than 4,100 ABT (Availability Based Tariff) meters integrated with SAMAST (Scheduling Accounting Metering and Settlement of Transaction) system that enables precise energy accounting for better power management,” said Arun Kumar Choudhary, Chief Engineer, System Operations.

The citation recognises Bihar’s focus on institutional capacity building through regular training, field visits, and knowledge sharing sessions for its officials. These activities have improved the quality of services rendered by the SLDC to its stakeholders.

Mr. Choudhary said, “The Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) is a firewall against cyber-attacks on our system. Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) is working to secure ISO 27000:2013 to further consolidate cyber security.”