Bihar schools to remain shut till June 22 due to intense heat

Due to intense heat that has claimed many lives, the Bihar government on Monday ordered that all schools would remain closed till June 22.

The schools were scheduled to open on June 17 after summer vacation.

More than 100 people have died so far in south-west districts like Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Rohtas districts due to the blistering heatwave.

Anand Shankar, a Met department official, told The Hindu that the condition in these parts including Patna would be same in the next two-three days.

“Heatwave is likely to continue in these districts until June 22…after that some showers may bring some relief,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gaya district magistrate has advised people not to come out between 11 am and 4 pm.

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the Gaya government hospital to take stock of the situation and met patients suffering from heat stroke.

“All precautions are being taken at the hospital and we’ve requested people not to venture out of their home in day time,” he told local journalists in Gaya.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex gratia of four lakhs to the next kin of those who died due to the heat stroke.