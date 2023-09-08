Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh’s ‘tikka’ comment stirs row

September 08, 2023 03:21 am | Updated September 07, 2023 09:36 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Jagdanand Singh’s comment that the “country became a slave due to people who put tikka [religious mark] on their foreheads”, triggered a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State reacting sharply over it.

“The country became a slave because of people who put tikka [religious mark] on their foreheads and such people are trying to do the same again. Religion is a thing of faith and if it is implemented as a principle, crores of people living in India will go the other way,” State RJD president Jagdanand Singh said on Wednesday while addressing a group of party workers at the party headquarters in Patna. He further added, “Demolishing mosques or constructing temples would not benefit anyone. The country would not go on if we divide between Hindu and Muslims”.

On Thursday, BJP leaders launched sharp attack on Mr. Singh, alleging that he was dividing the country on caste and communal lines. Senior BJP leader from the State and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked, “Does he [Mr. Singh] even know the history of India? Neither does he know anything, nor does he want to read anything. Mr. Singh should read Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia to understand how he has described Lord Ram, Krishna and Mahadev”. Mr. Prasad also charged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for “maintaining silence” over controversial remarks about the Hindu faith made by some of her party leaders and Tamil Nadu ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. “Has a decision been taken to denigrate Hindus at the recently held meeting of the Opposition?”, asked Mr. Prasad while addressing mediapersons at party headquarters in Patna.

Similarly state BJP leader and party spokespersons Arvind Kumar Singh said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was recently seen in a video while cooking mutton along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the auspicious month of Swawan. It is a matter of investigation as to what kind of meat he had cooked. People of the country need to be alert with such leaders.”

“RJD leader Jagdanand Singh is a leader who does not believe in Lord Krishna or Lord Rama. His statement is given only to please his bosses in the party,” alleged BJP leader and national general secretary of party’s Other Backward Class Morcha (front), Nikhil Anand.

The State Congress and Left party leaders who are alliance partners of ruling Mahagathbandhan in the State, however, refused to make any reaction over Mr. Singh’s comment. “Though, it’s [Mr. Singh’s comment] was having religious connotation and leaders of his stature must stay away from making such comments,” said a senior Congress party leader of the State, preferring anonymity.

