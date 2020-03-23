Bihar records its first virus-related death

Bihar on Sunday reported its first death due to COVID-19 while another person was found positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held a high-level meeting with top officials to monitor preparedness for COVID-19 also expressed grief over the death victim and appealed to the people to stay safe.

The deceased, Mohd. Saif Ali, 38, was found positive for the virus on Friday and was admitted to Patna-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “He was also undergoing treatment for kidney ailment and died on Saturday,” said doctors at AIIMS.

“He had travel history and was put under observation for sometime”, said Director of AIIMS Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh.

The State Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar and AIIMS Medical Superintendent C.M. Singh too confirmed the death of Mohd Saif Ali because of COVID-19.

Dr. Pradeep Das, the Director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI), the only institute where COVID-19 tests are being done in Patna, said that 88 samples were examined till Saturday night in which two samples were found positive in Patna.

‘Suspend all flights’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over death of Mohd. Saif Ali and appealed people to stay safe and maintain restrain to fight the virus. He also and urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister to suspend of all flights to Bihar.