Bihar polls | Jitan Ram Manjhi to meet Sonia Gandhi

The move may isolate RJD in opposition alliance.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Hindustan Awam Morcha (secular) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has been threatening to quit the RJD-led opposition alliance in the State, is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

On June 20 Mr. Manjhi had served an ultimatum to the RJD to form a coordination committee by June 25th failing which he has threatened not only to walk out of the alliance but also to take other allies with him. He had said that he would try to get the Congress also on board for a new third front alliance in the State.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for October-November of this year.

HAM(S) spokesperson Dhirendra Sinha said the meeting is in continuation of his deliberations with the other allies of the mahagatbandhan (opposition alliance).

“Manjhi-ji has met Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni on the issue. He was called by Ms Gandhi to discuss certain issues ahead of the elections. It is only obvious that the urgent need for a co-ordination committee will be discussed,” Mr Sinha said.

He said the HAM(S) believes in the coalition dharma which, he said unfortunately those leading the alliance don’t abide by. He said the HAM(S) has been demanding a coordination committee for the last seven months, while the other four allies are ready, there has been no response from the RJD.

“Instead we are told that Tejashwi Express has started and whoever wants may board now,” Mr. Sinha said.

Taking a dig at the RJD over the resignation of former Union minister and party veteran Raghuvansh Prasad from the post of national vice-president, Mr. Sinha said, “When they are not able to keep their own flock together, then how can one expect from them to keep the alliance intact?”

He went on to accuse the RJD of making the electoral battle simple for the BJP-led NDA by not working to keep the alliance together.