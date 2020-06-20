Bihar polls: Manjhi sets deadline for coordination panel

Patna

RJD stalling Mahagathbandhan poll plans, says HAM(S) leader

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday issued an ultimatum to mahagathbandhan partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the formation of coordination committee by June 25, failing which an another alliance would be formed ahead of the Assembly elections due in October-November.

“I’ve been demanding formation of a coordination committee among all five alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan since 2019…the other four parties are ready for it but, only RJD doesn’t want to talk on this,” Mr Manjhi told reporters, adding that, “if it has not been formed by June 25, there will be another alliance in the State”.

Mr Manjhi said that apart from the HAM(S), the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Mukesh Sahni-led Vikashil Insaan Party were ready for the new formation.

“We’ll try to take along Congress party too with us in the new alliance and to make up the RJD void we’ve spoken to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and they are ready for it,” he claimed. However, he reiterated that, “if the RJD agrees to form the committee then there is no problem.”

Preparations delayed

On seat sharing, Mr Manjhi said: “Seat distribution among allies is done just before every election and the candidates don’t get enough time for campaign...so, it’s important to make everything clear much ahead of the poll,”

State Congress leaders have echoed Mr Manjhi’s demand for the formation of a coordination committee to discuss issues like seat distribution. Recently, leaders of the HAM(S), RLSP and VIP had also held closed-door meetings in Delhi and Patna to chalk out their poll strategy.

Though RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has not responded in seriousness to Mr. Manjhi’s demand, RJD leaders have said a coordination committee will be formed at the appropriate time and “Mr Manjhi should not act in haste to benefit the NDA alliance”.

“If there has not been any coordination among Mahagathbandhan, how could the RJD send Mr. Manjhi’s son to the State council from its own quota,” said RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the NDA allies BJP and JD(U) have already begun their poll campaign by digitally connecting with party leaders, workers and voters, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar holding virtual meetings.

“The sooner the Mahagathbandhan parties would sort out their seat distribution, the better electoral dividend they could reap in the upcoming Assembly poll,” said political analysts Ajay Kumar.