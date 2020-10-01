Bihar polls: Key Cong. panel meets to screen possible candidates

It takes place amid growing differences over seat distribution with ally JD(U)

A day ahead of the official notification of the first phase of the Bihar polls, a Congress panel met on Wednesday to screen possible candidates.

The meeting also comes amid growing friction between Congress and its ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over seat allocation.

Officially, the Congress is part of the grand alliance with the RJD, the Left parties and some smaller regional parties. However, there are growing differences over seat distribution.

While the Congress is keen on 80 seats, multiple sources claimed that the RJD was ready to part with only 58 seats.

At a press conference on Tuesday, RJD MP Manoj Jha had said the Congress should adopt a flexible position and work towards dislodging the BJP-JD(U) government.

However, unhappy with the turn of events, the Congress’ central leaders had called its Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh to brainstorm on the future strategy.