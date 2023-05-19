Bihar policemen directed not to use mobile phones, social media on field duty

May 19, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - Patna

Police in Bihar have been directed again to not use mobile phones or social media while on field duty, failing which stern action will be taken against them. In June 2021 too, a similar direction was given by the State police headquarters to personnel on duty.

Of late, said the order, it has been found that policemen on duty use mobile phones and share information about their service on social media. “Such conduct by policemen has a negative impact on their image. Policemen have different kind of work and they always have to be alert. It is expected from all policemen and officials to be disciplined,” said the order issued on May 15 from police headquarters. “Use of mobile phones or other electronic devices [except exceptional situations] distracts focus and impacts your work,” it added.

Recently, at a function, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed unhappiness over policemen always being busy on their mobile phones.

The police headquarters in its order further said, “Sharing any information regarding your [police] duty, uniform or weapon on social media will be treated as indiscipline and stern action will be taken against those flouting the rules.”

In October 2022, a conman posing as a Patna High Court Judge had called the then Director-General of Police S.K. Singhal, asking him to give clean chit to a police official. The conman was later arrested but the Opposition BJP had raised the issue and put the government and DGP in dock for getting conned. “If Bihar DGP can be conned over phone not once but seemingly, several times, what to say about the common man”, charged senior State BJP leader and party Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

In June 2021 too, Bihar police officers were ordered not to use their mobile phones or other electronic devices while on field duty. ”Any police official found violating the order would face disciplinary action”, it said.

“The present order is, in fact, an updated one as complaints had been received at the police headquarters that personnel on duty are excessively using their mobile phones”, a senior police official requesting anonymity told The Hindu.

However, another senior policeman mocked the order. “Is it possible to do your duty... and that too as a policeman, without using mobile phones in this day and age? Policemen are expected to always be on their toes and they often crack and solve cases using their mobile phones,” he said preferring anonymity. “It will be good if the policemen are given proper training on how to use mobile phones effectively.”