Bihar police throws dead body into a canal in Muzaffarpur, three cops suspended  

October 09, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Patna

A shocking video of Bihar police has shaken the humanity on Sunday when a dead body of an unidentified person was thrown in a canal by the three police officials in Muzaffarpur district.

The man died in a road accident near Dhodhi Canal bridge on Muzaffarpur-Patna main road in Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur. After receiving information about the accident, police of Fakuli OP police station reached the spot. The accident was so terrible that the man’s body parts were scattered in a gruesome manner and some were stuck on the road.

The police team reached the spot and picked up the body of the person killed in the accident and threw it in the canal. They kept some parts of the body for the investigation. The entire incident took place in broad daylight and was captured on mobile by a passerby.

After the video went viral on social media, the senior police official swung into the action, however failed to identify the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the viral video, it was clearly visible that three police personnel were throwing the body into the canal. Facing embarrassment, the police issued a press release giving clarification that investigation is underway.

In the press release issued by Muzaffarpur Police, it says that on October 08, a person had died in a road accident on the National Highway in Fakuli out post (OP) area. As soon as the information was received, OP in-charge Fakuli reached the spot and took the possession of the body and sent it to the hospital for the post-mortem.

“After the video went viral of the police personal throwing the body into the canal appropriate action will be taken if the matter is genuine, “police official said in the press release.

Later in the evening, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar suspended all three police officials who threw the body into the canal.

“The video was examined and found genuine. It is really sad that such an incident has happened and the police failed to perform their duty. The constable has been suspended and two home guard jawans have been terminated, “an official release of the Muzaffarpur SSP office said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT