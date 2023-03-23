Bihar Police lodge complaint against Manish Kashyap’s supporters

March 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Patna

Supporters of Youtuber Manish Kashyap, the mastermind in Tamil Nadu migrant’s row, were detained on Thursday during the Bihar bandh call given by them protesting against his arrest and demanding his release. In many districts they blocked the national highways and also hampered the traffic movement in Patna.

Mr. Kashyap’s supporters burnt tyres and blocked Bihta-Aurangabad road and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Youtuber is charged with creating panic by spreading fake videos on social media about Bihari migrants being allegedly attacked in Tamil Nadu.

The protesters led by president of Rashtriya Jan Jan Party (RJJP) Ashutosh Kumar assembled at Patna’ Kargil Chowk. There was a programme of the Chief Minister nearby but police detained all of them before they could start the protest.

In Jehanabad, the protesters blocked the Gaya-Patna NH-83 and in Nalanda the supporters blocked several roads. In Vaishali district, a long queue of vehicles was seen on Hajipur-Lalganj road. In Jamui and Shiekhpura district, protesters were seen holding placards demanding his release. Several protesters also demanded a CBI probe in the entire matter.

Later, Bihar police lodged cases against many supporters under different Sections of the IPC for blocking the road and damaging public property.

The bandh call given by Mr. Kashyap’s supporters did not make any major impact and emergency services were not hit either.

Investigations by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) have revealed that most of the videos circulated on social media were fabricated and fake. One of the videos in which Bihari migrants were shown with injury on the forehead was shot in Bengali Colony of Jakkanpur locality in Patna. The shooting of the video took place on March 6 and was posted on social media on March 8.

Earlier this month, a four-member committee visited Tamil Nadu and submitted the report to the Chief Minister’s Office on March 11 stressing that most of the videos were fake and motivated.

During interrogation, Mr. Kashyap has revealed many secrets including the place where he was hiding and those helping him.

Earlier, the EOU froze the total of ₹42.11 lakhs rupees in his bank accounts. According to unit, he has ₹3,37496 in his SBI account, ₹ 51, 069 in IDFC Bank account, ₹3,37463 in the HDFC bank account and ₹34,85,909 in HDFC bank account of Sachtak Foundation.