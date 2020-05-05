Bihar police constable arrested in U.P. for alleged post against CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested and booked under sedition charges a Bihar police constable for allegedly posting offensive material against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The arrest was made in Ghazipur district in Purvanchal.

Identified as Tanveer Khan, the accused is posted as a constable in Nalanda in neighbouring Bihar, said Om Prakash Singh, Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur.

Police did not reveal the exact post for which Mr. Khan was apprehended but going by screenshots sent to the police by users on Twitter he allegedly wished death upon Mr. Adityanath over the issue of ‘azaan’ not being allegedly allowed in the district.

The police had received a complaint against the constable on April 24 following which a case was registered at Dildarnagar police station. The FIR invoked Sections 124a (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said Ghazipur police. Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act were also slapped against the accused.

“During investigation it (the allegation) was found correct. He has been arrested as per law and further action will be taken on basis of investigation,” the SP said.