Bihar Oppn. leaders meet Prashant Kishor

Opposition leaders, barring those of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Delhi on Thursday night, fuelling speculation on a third front taking shape ahead of the Bihar Assembly election due in October-November.

Mr. Kishor has announced that he would not support any party, but will reach out to 10 lakh youths in 100 days to support his ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign aimed at the development of the State.

Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Mukesh Sahni of the Vikasil Insaan Party met Mr. Kishor at a hotel. They did not reveal what transpired at the meeting, but party sources told The Hindu that they urged Mr. Kishor to launch a third front, taking the Congress on board. “But Mr. Kishor told them that he was not going to launch or support any party, but if they want to join his campaign for the development of Bihar, they are welcome,” a party leader close to Mr. Kushwaha said. The leaders discussed the current political situation and the emerging possibilities, he said.

On Friday, these leaders met Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi. Mr. Sharad Yadav has ruled himself out of the race for leader of the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance. “Tejashwi Yadav [of the RJD] is the leader, and the Mahagathbandhan will contest in the election under his leadership,” he has said.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said he failed to understand the urgency for these leaders to meet Mr. Kishor and others when the election was months away. Instead, they should focus on strengthening their parties.

However, the other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan said Mr. Manjhi, Mr. Kushwaha and Mr. Sahni were meeting Mr. Kishor, Mr. Sharad Yadav and Pappu Yadav to keep the pressure on the RJD and the Congress for a larger share of the seats.