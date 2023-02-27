Bihar now at number three position in country in terms of economic development, claims State Finance Minister

February 27, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Patna

Even with its limited resources, Bihar is currently at the number three position in the country in terms of economic development, claimed State Finance Minister Vijay Choudhary on Monday.

Mr. Choudhary also accused the Union government for cuts in grants for Centrally sponsored schemes.

Earlier in the day, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addressed the joint sitting of the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to commence the Budget Session of the House, following which Mr. Choudhary presented the 17 th Economic Survey of the State for the year 2022-23.

“Despite its limited resources and 73% of the land being flood prone, Bihar is currently at the number three position in the country in terms of development due to its effective policies and efficient execution of programmes,” Mr. Choudhary said while addressing the media.

Talking about the slash in funds, he said, “There has been as much as a 10% decrease in provisions for Centrally sponsored schemes by the government. Whatever grant is given is also not coming on time,” alleged the Minister while reading out the highlights of the Economic Survey.

State registers growth

Mr. Choudhary said the State’s economy posted a strong recovery in 2021-22 and according to quick estimates, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices recorded a robust growth of 10.98% while the national growth rate was at 8.68%.

“The GSDP of Bihar at current prices was ₹67,5448 crore and the resulting per capita GSDP of the State in 2021-22 was ₹54,383 at current prices,” the Minister added.

According to a press release on the survey, a ranking of the 38 districts based on Per Capita GSDP for 2020-21 shows Patna (₹1,15,239), Begusarai (₹45,497) and Munger (₹42,793) leading the way.

Mr. Choudhary said that Bihar ranked third in the country after Kerala and West Bengal in terms of road density. “Bihar had a total road density of 3166.9 km per 1,000 sq. km of geographical area and ranked third after Kerala and West Bengal in the country. The State government invested ₹76,483 crore during 2015-22 for building and maintenance of all-weather roads and bridges. In 2022-23, a sum of ₹16,530 crore has been budgeted for this sector”, he added.

The release further said, “The expenditure by the Building Construction Department has increased nearly nine times from ₹572 crore in 2012-13 to ₹4,961 crore in 2022-23 for construction and maintenance of all building infrastructure in the State.”

The Minister added, “Similarly in Health and Education sectors, too, there has been a marked development in the State. Even the Prime Minister had praised our efforts to improve the condition of women in Bihar,” He cited that the current fertility rate in Bihar has come down to 2.9%.

Mr. Choudhary also praised the Self Help Group (SHG) of Jeevika community in the State. “It’s been a silent revolution going on across the State where women are earning lakhs of rupees every month in rural areas after getting small amount of loan to start their business... Jeevika has transformed the lives of more than 1.27 crore rural families in the State. As of September 2022, 10.35 lakh SHGs have been formed under Jeevika of which 2.45 lakh SHGs are linked with banks for credit. At present the outstanding credit is ₹5,574 crore”, said the release.

‘Reflection of good governance’

Earlier, while addressing the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the State government’s commitment to “good governance” was reflected through its pursuit for development with justice, peaceful social order and zero tolerance to corruption.

The Governor highlighted the government’s achievements in various sectors and said, “Despite drop in the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State has still been carrying the tests.”

He also praised the ongoing caste-based survey in the State as an “extension of its development with justice mantra to ensure inclusive growth”. The Governor also underlined the enforcement of prohibition in the State. “The government has carried out campaigns against smuggling and sale of illicit liquor and has also been encouraging people involved with liquor trade to avail the benefits of sustainable livelihood schemes for alternate livelihood,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, in reply, said the Governor’s speech was scripted by the government and it was a “bundle of lies, far removed from ground realities”.