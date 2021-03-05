Bihar court awards death sentence to 9 in hooch tragedy case

Patna

05 March 2021 18:22 IST

The tragedy happened on August 16, 2016 in Khajurbanni locality of Gopalganj town of Bihar.

A local court in Bihar on Friday awarded death sentence to nine persons and life imprisonment to four in the Khajurbanni hooch tragedy case in which 19 people died and six lost their eyesight.

The tragedy occurred on August 16, 2016 in the Khajurbanni locality of Gopalganj, where the new State Excise and Prohibition Act (2016) was enforced banning trade and consumption of liquor.

The Khajurbanni locality is inhabited mostly by the Extremely Backward and Other Backward Class people.

Fourteen persons were arraigned as accused in the case. One died during the trial.

The local court of Additional District Judge-2 of Gopalganj district held all the 13 accused guilty and awarded death sentence to nine of them and life imprisonment to four women.

The accused will approach the higher court against the judgment.

Earlier, 21 policemen — three sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors and 13 constables — were dismissed in connection with the hooch tragedy, which struck months after Bihar was declared a dry State.