Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passes away

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers his condolences, saying he was a popular leader and able administrator.

Bihar Minister for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Vinod Singh on Monday passed away in Delhi.

Mr. Singh, 50, was BJP MLA from Pranpur Assembly constituency of Katihar district in northeast Bihar. He has been elected MLA thrice from the constituency.

In June, Mr. Singh was infected with COVID-19 and had not fully recovered.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Delhi on August 16 and died on October 12 following a brain haemorrhage.

After Mr. Singh fell ill, the BJP this time fielded his wife Nisha Singh to contest the coming Assembly poll from Pranpur constituency.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered his condolences, saying he was a popular leader and able administrator.

BJP leaders too remembered Mr. Singh as a popular leader and said his death was a loss to State politics.

Mr. Singh’s body will be taken to Patna on October 13.