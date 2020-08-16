Bihar Minister Rajak likely to quit JD(U)

Patna

16 August 2020 19:14 IST

Phulwarisharief MLA set to return to RJD

Ahead of Assembly elections, ruling Janata Dal (United) legislator and Minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet Shyam Rajak is likely to switch parties and return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday.

Mr. Rajak, the MLA from the reserved Phulwarisharief constituency, is said to be hurt over “neglect” in the party and, according to sources, is set to resign as he felt “ignored”.

Of late, the party has been promoting Arun Manjhi in the constituency, the sources said, adding that, “He was also ignored by senior party leaders during the party’s recent virtual meeting.”

Mr Rajak, however, refused to comment on the issue saying he would speak to media on the issue on Monday.

Close to Lalu

Mr Rajak, who had been in the RJD and was close to party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, quit the party in 2009 to join the JD(U). After 2015 assembly poll when mahagathbandhan government had come to power, he was not inducted into cabinet. However, after Mr Nitish Kumar parted ways with the RJD to form NDA government, Mr. Rajak was given the Industries portfolio. He is said to be moving force behind the first of its kind, three-storied Khadi Mall in Patna which opened recently.

Mr Rajak has also been the Dalit face of the JD(U).

RJD expels 3 MLAs

Meanwhile, the RJD on Sunday expelled three party MLAs Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (Gaighat), Prema Chaudhury (Patepur) and Faraz Fatmi (Keoti) for anti-party activities.

“According to Article 33 of the party under rules 5(a) and (b), if a party MLA is found involved in anti-party activities or acting against the principles of the party, then the MLA can be expelled on the directive of the party president. So, three MLAs have been expelled from the party for six years”, said RJD national general secretary and senior party leader Alok Mehta while addressing media persons at the party headquarters.

Earlier, before leaving for his parliamentary constituency Jamui, ruling alliance partner and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan had asked party leaders to gear up to contest all 243 seats in the Assembly poll, pointing to the widening rift between the LJP and JD(U).

“Our party’s loyalty and alliance has always been with the BJP and not with JD(U)…being a public representative I’ll keep pointing out failures of the State government whenever and wherever it was required,” the LJP chief said on Saturday addressing party leaders in Patna.

“With the Assembly elections just months away, such political developments of party leaders quitting parties or coming in to secure their ticket from their constituency will be happening,” political analyst Ajay Kumar said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November of this year and the Election Commission, recently said they would be held on schedule.