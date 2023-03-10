ADVERTISEMENT

Three held after Bihar man lynched for ‘carrying beef’

March 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Patna

One suspect absconding; victim Naseem Qureshi was on his way to Jogia village in Saran district when a mob stopped him; he died on the way to a hospital in Patna; his nephew managed to flee

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Image for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Three persons have been arrested after a man from a minority community was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion of carrying beef in Saran district of Bihar on March 7. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is absconding.

The deceased was identified as Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpura village in Siwan district. His nephew Firoz Ahmed Qureshi, who was at the spot when the incident happened, ran away from the attackers. It is learnt that Naseem and Firoz were on their way to meet some acquaintances at Jogia village when a mob of youth intercepted them near a mosque.

“While entering the village on our moped [a small bike] we saw the village sarpanch [village council head] and a few youth alongside him. He [sarpanch] told them we were carrying beef and asked them to beat us,” Mr. Firoz told the media. He added that he ran off to save his life though some youth chased him. “However, my uncle Naseem was caught and beaten up with bricks and lathi (wooden sticks),” Mr. Firoz said.

ALSO READ | Cowed down: On the need for strict anti-lynching laws

Mr. Firoz added that the doctors at Siwan sadar (town) hospital told him that Naseem had been referred to Patna and that he died on the way.

Kin demands justice

At Hasanpura, Naseem’s family has demanded justice and assurance from the district administration that such an incident would never happen again. “We are also human beings and free to follow our religion and use things that are allowed in our rituals,” Mr. Firoz said.

Naseem’s younger brother Ashraf accused the policemen of Rasoolpur and Daraunda police stations of the district for “cover-up and negligence”, which led to the death of his brother.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Siwan, Gaurav Mangla said, “Whether the victim was carrying beef or something else is a matter of investigation. Three persons – the sarpanch Sushil Singh, Ujjawal Sharma and Ravi Sah – have been arrested in the case while a manhunt is launched to arrest another suspect.”

An FIR has been registered in the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 379 (theft), the police said, adding that “a sum of ₹2,500 that Naseem had been carrying, too, was missing”.

