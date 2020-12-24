Bihar junior doctors on strike for raise in stipend

‘Govt. yet to fulfil promise made in 2017’

Hundreds of junior doctors of government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar went on strike on Wednesday demanding increase in their monthly stipend. The strike affected health and emergency services in hospitals across the State.

“The State government had assured junior doctors in 2017 in writing that their monthly stipend would be increased once every three years. But 2020 is almost over and our stipend has not been increased yet,” Harendra Kumar, the president of the Junior Doctors’ Association at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), told mediapersons.

Bihar has eight government-run medical colleges and hospitals where thousands of patients come every day for treatment. Dr. Kumar said the strike would continue “till their demand was fulfilled by the government”.

The Resident Doctors’ Association too has extended its support to the striking junior doctors.

A long queue of patients was seen both at PMCH and the Nalanda Medical College and Hospitals in Patna.

Senior doctors were present in wards in view of the pandemic. “Because of the strike by junior doctors, it has become difficult to provide even emergency services ,” a senior doctor said.