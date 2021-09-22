Bihar judge sets another unusual bail condition

Patna

22 September 2021 18:33 IST

Rape accused told to wash clothes of village women for free for six months

In an unusual order, a local court in Bihar’s Madhubani district has granted bail to an accused charged with outraging the modesty of a woman and attempted rape, on the condition that he would wash and iron the clothes of all women of the village free of cost for six months. The accused is required to obtain a certificate of completion from the mukhia (village headman) or any respectable public servant of the village and file the same in court.

Additional Session Judge-1 of Jhanjharpur Avinash Kumar also asked the accused to furnish a bail bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Earlier in August this year, Judge Kumar had granted bail to one Nitish Kumar, who was arrested under the State’s prohibition laws on condition that he would pay for the education of five poor children for three months and their parents duly certified it.

His latest order followed a virtual bail hearing of Lalan Kumar Safi, 20, a washerman by profession, lodged at Laukaha police station of Madhubani district since April 19.

“The petitioner shall wash and iron the clothes of all women of the village of informant including informant / victim free of cost for six months and after completion of six months shall obtain a certificate from Mukhia / sarpanch or any respectable public servant of the village and file in the court concerned,” said the judge in his September 16 order. The order copy was also sent to the village head of the informant, saying, “If the petitioner fails to fulfil the condition imposed herein, mukhia / sarpanch is given liberty to intimate the same to the court”.

The petitioner’s lawyer had submitted that the accused was a washerman and was ready to “do community service relating to his profession” to show his respect for women. While seeking regular bail, the lawyer had also submitted to the court that the “matter has been compromised between the informant and the petitioner and the informant does not want to proceed with her case”.