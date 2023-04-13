Bihar human rights commission issues notice to Chief Secretary, police chief on Ram Navami violence

April 13, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Bihar State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary of the Bihar Government and the State police chief on a complaint seeking a thorough investigation into the communal violence that erupted in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif in Rohtas and Nalanda districts during Ram Navami.

The violence earlier this month had led to a mob attack on a Madrasa in Bihar Sharif, in which a 110-year-old library with texts as old as 4,500 years was burnt to the ground. At least 77 people have been arrested in the violence in 12 FIRs that have been registered.

Taking up the complaint filed by Advocate Madan Mohan Priye, on behalf of “Hindus of Rohtas, Nalanda, Bihar Sharif and Sasaram”, the SHRC called for detailed reports on these cases and the measures being taken to recover damages from the accused. The next hearing before the human rights body has been set for June 8.