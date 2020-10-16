Bihar hooch tragedy: ED files charge sheet against liquor mafia

NEW DELHI:

16 October 2020 14:20 IST

The agency probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on a case registered by the Bihar Police in December 2012

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Pratap Singh and others belonging to a liquor mafia in connection with a hooch tragedy which had claimed 21 lives in Bihar.

The agency has also sought confiscation of assets worth ₹1.32 crore, belonging to the main accused, his wife, Kiran Devi, and associate, Srikumar Singh.

The attached properties include 15 plots along with constructions on two of the plots and the cash balance in the bank accounts of the accused and his unregistered firm, Maa Construction.

The ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on a case registered by the Bihar Police in December 2012. The police had filed its charge sheet in February 2013.

It was alleged that the victims had consumed the spurious country liquor manufactured and sold by the accused and his associates.

A Bihar court later held 14 persons, including Sanjay Pratap Singh, guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The ED found that in 2011, to legalise his tainted income from country liquor, the mastermind had set up an unregistered firm named Bhojpur Wine Traders. The proceeds were also diverted to his construction business.