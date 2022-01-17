Bihar hooch toll now 11

Bihar Sharif

17 January 2022 01:21 IST

SHO suspended, says Nalanda SP

Seven more people have died here after consuming spurious liquor, raising the toll to 11 in the headquarters of Nalanda district — to which dry Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs.

According to Nalanda Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra, the Station House Officer of the police station concerned has been suspended and bodies of eight of the deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem.

“Four people died in the early hours of Saturday while four others breathed their last in the evening. Three more died this morning,” he said.

“All deaths have taken place in Chhoti Pahari and Pahari Talli localities of the town. The SHO of Sohsarai has been suspended for being lax in keeping an eye on the activities in area under his jurisdiction,” added the SP.

Bodies of the three persons who died on Sunday morning have been sent for post-mortem. The family members of the victims said the deceased consumed liquor on Friday night.

The hooch tragedy comes barely two months after more than 40 people died after consuming spurious liquor in four north Bihar districts.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, whose party shares power in the State, launched a fresh attack on the CM’s party. “JD(U) leaders would do well to acknowledge that the hydra-headed monster, that is illicit liquor trade, cannot be slain until the nexus of high officials, police personnel and liquor mafia is broken.”