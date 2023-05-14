Bihar govt. warns of action against officials if PMAY-G 3rd tranche fund not released to beneficiaries soon

May 14, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar Government has warned officials of strict action for delay in releasing the third instalment of funds to PMAY-G beneficiaries who have already completed construction work of their houses, a minister said on May 14.

At least 37,974 of over 35.5 lakh beneficiaries, who have completed their houses till April 13, are waiting for the third tranche of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in the State, Rural Development Minister Sharvan Kumar told PTI.

The department will initiate action against officials concerned if they fail to release the third instalment of funds within a week to PMAY-G beneficiaries who finished the construction work of their houses under the scheme.

“I have instructed officials concerned in all 38 districts of the state that strict departmental action will be taken against them if they fail to release the second or third instalment of funds within a week to the beneficiaries, who have already constructed their housing units, under the PMAY-G.”

These officials must regularly monitor and inspect the progress of construction of houses under the scheme in their respective areas, he said.

The minister said he had received several complaints over delays in the disbursement of second or third instalments under the rural housing scheme.

Under the programme, around 35, 50,523 housing units have been completed in rural areas in the state till April 13, 2023. However, the third tranche of funds has been released to 35, 12,549 beneficiaries only.

"There are still 37,974 beneficiaries who are waiting for the third tranche. If they (officials) fail to release funds to the beneficiaries, we will initiate departmental action against them, including withholding their salaries”, the minister said.

Construction of a total 37, 04,375 housing units was sanctioned in Bihar under the PMAY-G.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June 2015, the PMAY-G is a flagship programme of the Central Government in its mission to provide affordable housing to all.

