Bihar government should immediately withdraw prohibition, says Prashant Kishor

January 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Patna

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on January 30, 2023 raised questions on the shoddy implementation of prohibition in the State. Mr. Kishor demanded that liquor ban should be immediately withdrawn from the State.

“I am the only person in Bihar who is saying that the liquor ban law is useless. It should be abolished from Bihar. There is no evidence in the world that any country, State or society can say that they have brought socio-economic development to their people by implementing prohibition. Gandhi ji has nowhere mentioned that governments should implement prohibition. Rather, Gandhi ji has said that drinking alcohol is wrong. There should be awareness on this in the society,” Mr. Kishor said in Gopalganj during his ongoing Jan Suraj foot march.

Hooch tragedies in the State have continuously challenged the prohibition but the Bihar government claims that that hooch tragedy should not be in any manner connected to prohibition. Time and again the State government has claimed that hooch tragedies are happening in other States also where prohibition is not implemented.

Making a veiled attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr.Kishor further said, “Those who have not even read Gandhi ji and do not understand him, they talk nonsense. I openly challenge Nitish Kumar and his ministers that if they have guts then come and show me that where Gandhiji has said that the government should implement liquor ban. Bihar is suffering a loss of 20 thousand crores every year due to the implementation of prohibition, so it should be withdrawn immediately.”

According to last year’s data of the National Family Health Survey — Bihar apparently consumes more liquor than Maharashtra. In Bihar, Liquor law is also being used to settle the personal scores by which large numbers of innocent people are behind the bars. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has raised this issue several times and categorically said that poor and innocent people are put behind the bars whereas influential people are never caught.

Mr. Kishor while replying to the question on reservation he said that the present system of reservation in the Constitution is justified and should be continued. He said that it is important for reservation to continue because we have to make a collective effort to take along sections of the society which have been left behind due to socio-economic reasons. He explained that initially, there was talk about having reservation for 10 years because it was estimated that it was the time it would take to have an equal society; but we know that it has not happened till date.

Mr. Kishor further said that it was envisioned that economic progress in India would happen in the next 10 to 20 years and poverty would end in the country. However, India is still battling poverty in large sections of the society. Therefore, the argument that the reservation should have been abolished after 20 years is completely wrong. Until the deprived people of the society do not get the right to equality, the present system of reservation should remain intact.

