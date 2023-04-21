ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar government serves notices to over 2.21 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G programme

April 21, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Patna

The State has also initiated departmental action against 347 government employees for not ensuring complete construction of houses even after disbursal of the entire amount to the account of beneficiaries

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Notices served to over 2.21 lakh beneficiaries for not completing their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G). File image used for representative purpose only.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bihar government has served notices to over 2.21 lakh beneficiaries for not completing their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G), a flagship scheme of the Central government to provide affordable housing for all.

The Bihar Rural Development Department has also initiated departmental action against 347 government employees for not ensuring complete construction of houses even after disbursal of the entire amount to the account of beneficiaries in their respective rural blocks. The department has so far served notices to 2,21,490 beneficiaries under the scheme

The PMAY-G scheme was launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June 2015 and implemented in April 2016 to provide affordable housing for all, especially to the rural poor. It provides them with pucca houses (minimum size of a unit is 25 sq. metre) with all the basic facilities.

While the Centre bears 60% of the amount provided through the scheme, State governments bear the rest. A total of ₹1,20,000 per unit is given under the scheme for building a house in plain areas, while for hilly/difficult areas and in Union Territories the amount goes to ₹1,30,000 per unit.

Legal action

The 347 government employees against whom the department has initiated action included 309 Aawaas Sahayak (housing assistants) and 38 Aawaaas Paryawekshak (housing observers). While it has served red notices to 94,027 beneficiaries against whom “legal action” would be taken, white notices were sent to 1,27,463 beneficiaries as “warning” for not completing the construction. The notices have been served to beneficiaries in Gaya, Madhubani, Begusarai, Nawada, Araria, East Champaran, Buxar, Kishanganj and Madhepura districts.

“Yes, our department has served notices to the violators of the PMAY-G scheme. Some of the violators have not constructed their house even after several years or months of the disbursal of the amount by the department. We have also initiated action against 347 officials for not ensuring completion of the houses of the beneficiaries,” said State Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar.

