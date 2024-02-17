Bihar government grants permission to 17 institutes to start ANM, GNM, B.Sc Nursing courses

February 17, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar government has granted permission to 17 nursing institutes to start Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and B.Sc Nursing courses as per the guidelines issued by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). A notification in this regard was issued by the State Health Department on February 16.

As per the notification, there will be a total of 1,020 seats (60 each) in all the 17 nursing institutes. The ANM is a two-year diploma and GNM is a three-year one (including a six-month internship). The Bachelor of Science in Nursing or (B.Sc Nursing) is a four-year undergraduate degree programme.

While nine institutes will offer ANM courses, four will offer GNM. The B.Sc (Nursing) will be offered by four institutes as per guidelines prescribed by the INC and the Bihar government under the Nurses Training Recognition, Affiliation and Conduction of Examination of School of Nursing Rules 1997, says the notification. A copy of the notification is in the possession of PTI.

The institutes which will offer ANM courses are located in Manjhaul (Begusarai), Madhepura, Naugachia, Paliganj (Patna), Pakridayal (East Champaran), Raxaul (West Champaran), Phulparas (Madhubani) and Dhamdaha and Baisi (Purnea). These registered/affiliated schools are operating under the supervision of their respective sub-divisional government hospitals.

Institutes which will offer GNM courses are located in Madhuban (Sitamarhi), Motihara (Kishanganj), Nalanda and Nawada. These institutes registered/affiliated are functioning under the supervision of their respective district government hospitals. Besides, colleges which will offer BSc (Nursing) courses are located in Purnea, Bettiah, Saran and Muzaffarpur districts.

